Joey Barton salutes another Bristol Rovers late show

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton felt his side more than deserved their point as another late leveller earned them a 1-1 draw at Sutton

Anthony Evans’ 85th-minute penalty rescued a point for Rovers after Richie Bennett’s first-half opener at Gander Green Lane.

Barton’s side have now picked up 10 points on their impressive six-game unbeaten run with goals in the last six minutes of games.

Barton said: “I’m pleased for the lads and pleased for the team.

“Great credit to the lads once again because they have kept pushing and trying to do the right things in tough conditions. We got our rewards at the end.

“I think we definitely deserved something out of the game.

“We were unlucky twice in the first half when we’ve rattled the crossbar.

“It’s a snatch-and-grab for them. For me after they scored we were the only side trying to do the right things.”

Aaron Collins and Evans were the players denied by the bar, but the visitors were also indebted to inspired goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola after his stunning stoppage-time double save ensured preserved their point.

Barton said: “Everybody knows just how good a goalkeeper he is. I thought for him to step up at the end in big moments like that, that’s what great players do.”

Bennett ensured Sutton were rewarded for their early endeavour when he bundled home his first home goal since September.

But the hosts were undone when keeper Dean Bouzanis felled Elliot Anderson to allow Evans to level from 12 yards.

Omar Bugiel was then denied by a post before Jaakkola’s late heroics.

Sutton boss Matt Gray, whose side returned to the automatic promotion places despite missing out on victory, said: “It’s disappointing to draw at the end like that.

“Then we’ve had chances to win it. On another day it goes our way.”