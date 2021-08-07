Joey Barton unhappy with referee as Bristol Rovers beaten by Mansfield

Fuming Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton criticised referee Josh Smith after his 10-man side lost 2-1 to Mansfield after a late penalty.

The game was level at 1-1 when Paul Coutts was sent off for an off-the-ball incident involving Danny Johnson in the 77th minute.

The Stags then won it six minutes into stoppage-time as Johnson scored from the spot after Mark Hughes had tugged Oli Hawkins.

“We are really disappointed to concede a penalty that late,” said Barton. “We feel massively aggrieved by it.

“The ref has made the wrong decision and it sums up his afternoon. He had a really poor afternoon, I felt. I felt we were good value for a point.

“Mansfield have invested heavily and they will be there or thereabouts. They have got a good manager and players who know how to work the referee.

“Johnson has punched Coutts in the chest and managed to get him sent off.

“They are smart enough to foul our player. Oli Hawkins has fouled Mark Hughes and he has given a penalty the other way.

“You can make your mind up when you watch that back. I don’t want to be bleating about referees but when they decide games like this…

“He has made two big decisions and it has cost us the game.”

He added: “We are miles off where we want to be but we will just keep getting better and better.”

Hawkins had headed the hosts in front after 42 minutes from Kellan Gordon’s corner but Rovers levelled after Cian Harries smashed a brilliant first-time volley past Nathan Bishop just after the hour.

The drama was to come later on and Mansfield boss Nigel Clough felt the decisions were a just reward for his side’s efforts.

“I didn’t see the red card, I half glanced and saw the hand coming down,” he said. “The old saying is not to raise your hands.

“The referee was right there. He was three yards away for the penalty, I have not seen it back but the tugging was happening all game. You have to keep putting the ball in the box and if they keep tugging you get your reward.

“We are not going to be able to play brilliant football every week so it is about character and perseverance.

“We showed a will to win today. The squad and the fans came together and we need that through the season if we are to be successful.

“It was good to get the first win of the season, especially for those lads who were here last season.

“It gives us a good platform. The other nice thing was that the vast majority of the crowd was still here, I didn’t see many leaving early.

“The noise they made when the goal went in sounded much more than 6,000.”