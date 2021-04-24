Joey Barton vows to get Bristol Rovers back after relegation from League One

Joey Barton vowed to fight to get Bristol Rovers back into Sky Bet League One after their relegation was sealed by a 1-0 defeat at play-off chasing Portsmouth

Ronan Curtis’ first-half goal was enough to settle a poor game in the home side’s favour and make it mathematically impossible for Rovers to stay up.

Rovers boss Barton said: “It was all-but confirmed before today and it is now confirmed.

“Some teams do not deserve to go down but I certainly think we do. It is not going to be easy but we have to rebuild now.

“There is no God-given right to go down and come straight back up so we have a real scrap on our hands because nobody wants to be in League Two.

“It is about how we respond to it and the hard work starts now.

“I cannot fault the efforts of the players today because Pompey have had one shot on target and won the game.

“It is not just about effort. It is about quality and unfortunately for us we have not got enough of that in the building.”

After a slow start where Rovers had the majority of the ball, Pompey took the lead with what proved to be the only goal in the 27th minute.

Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray caught the ball at a corner before starting a quick counter-attack which ended with George Byers’ subtle pass into Curtis who stroked his shot into the net.

On the stroke of half-time home defender Rasmus Nicolaisen had to clear the ball away from under his own crossbar as Rovers pushed for an equaliser.

The visitors were restricted long-range shots on goal in the second half before Curtis should have sealed the win 11 minutes from time.

Andy Cannon released Curtis with a defence-splitting pass which the Republic of Ireland international could only steer wide with the goal gaping.

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley, whose side had failed to win any of their previous four games, said: “I am pleased with the outcome.

“It was an important win having not won in four. We dealt with their direct play well and out of possession that was the best we have played.

“I said to the players before the game that we needed a win to stay in the hunt for the play-offs and we have done that.

“We have two cup finals left now and have given ourselves a fighting chance.”