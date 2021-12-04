Joey Barton wants ‘nice’ FA Cup draw as Bristol Rovers fight back to beat Sutton

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton wants his side to bag a “nice” opponent in Monday’s FA Cup third-round draw after they saw off League Two rivals Sutton with a 2-1 comeback win on Saturday.

Sutton struck in the 50th minute when Will Randall-Hurren darted in to convert Donovan Wilson’s cross, but – seven minutes later – Aaron Collins levelled from the penalty spot after Louis John had brought down Harry Anderson.

Nick Anderton’s crisp finish then sealed Rovers’ potentially-precious victory.

“It was definitely a game of two halves and one not really helped by the weather,” said Barton.

“The conditions were a factor, but credit to the players for plugging away and coming away with the victory in the end.

“We’ve been nice and solid and I can’t ask for much more than that.

“We’d spoken at half-time about upping the intensity a bit, but then we find ourselves behind soon after the restart.

“Again credit to the lads, though, it’s not always about playing the game pretty, it’s about getting your name into the hat for the next round.

“I really hope we get a nice draw on Monday now. All the lads have worked hard today and against Oxford, so they deserve a big day.

“There’s a lot of Scousers in our dressing room so a lot of them want us to draw Liverpool of course.

“Some others want us to get Everton because maybe we can beat them.”

It proved to be a disappointing opening 45 minutes at the Memorial Stadium.

Antony Evans went close for Rovers, while Sutton’s Craig Eastmond was denied by a smart save from James Belshaw before the second-half goals.

Sutton boss Matt Gray saw a big opportunity go begging.

He said: “It’s been a really disappointing afternoon. The lads have given it everything.

“We were desperate for a result because cup runs are so important to clubs like us.

“We spent a lot of money on infrastructure in the summer to become a Football League club, getting the surface of the pitch changed.

“We have to focus on the league now. We can’t dwell on it.

“We’re doing well in the league. That’s our bread and butter and we will focus on that.”