John Akinde nets quick-fire brace as Colchester ease past Crewe
John Akinde scored a five-minute brace as dominant Colchester thrashed Crewe 4-0 to give their League Two survival hopes a big boost.
The U’s took a 24th-minute lead when Akinde slotted the ball home from close range from Samson Tovide’s pass, following a fine run down the right from Junior Tchamadeu.
And Colchester doubled their advantage four minutes later when Connor Wood’s cross into the box bounced off a Crewe defender and straight into the path of the lurking Akinde, who made no mistake from close range.
The home side felt they should have had a penalty when Akinde tumbled under Luke Offord’s challenge in the area.
But the hosts made it 3-0 in the 40th minute through Noah Chilvers, who collected Tchamadeu’s pass on the edge of the penalty area before drilling in a fine low shot that left goalkeeper James Beadle with no chance.
And Tovide added a fourth in the 55th minute, finishing smartly past Beadle after Arthur Read had won the ball and set him up, as Colchester claimed their first win under boss Ben Garner.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox