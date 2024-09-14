John Bennett steps down as Rangers chairman for ‘health reasons’

John Bennett has stepped down as chairman of Rangers for “health reasons” with former director John Gilligan taking over on a temporary basis.

The 61-year-old stepped up from his position as vice-chairman last March to replace the outgoing Douglas Park, but came under fire after a delayed refurbishment to the Copland Stand at Ibrox meant the Light Blues had to play their home games at the start of the season at Hampden Park.

The Rangers board have come in for more criticism after a poor start to the campaign, with the Gers most recently losing 3-0 to Old Firm rivals Celtic at Parkhead before the international break.

The Govan club have also been looking for a CEO after the departure of James Bisgrove in May.

A statement from Rangers read: “The Board of Rangers Football Club today announces Chairman, John Bennett, is stepping down with immediate effect for health reasons.

“The Board wants to sincerely thank John for his service and significant commitment over the last nine years and wishes him a full and speedy recovery. It is requested his and his family’s privacy is respected at this time.

“Former Director, John Gilligan, will temporarily fulfil the role of Chairman until a permanent replacement is appointed.

“The Board thanks John for stepping in at short notice and believes his experience in senior business roles throughout a long and successful career, and also, as a former Director of Rangers, will be invaluable at this time.

“The Board is undertaking a robust process with the help of professional advisors to fill the roles of CEO and Chairperson.

“In the meantime, the club’s executive management team will continue to lead the club on a day-to-day basis.”

It is understood that while Bennett remains a supportive shareholder and a significant investor, it is highly unlikely he will return to the board.