John Buckley sets sights on Premier League after committing to Blackburn
Blackburn midfielder John Buckley has targeted a Premier League return with the club after signing a new long-term deal.
Buckley, 21, who has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Rovers this season, will stay at Ewood Park until at least 2024.
“I’m buzzing to get the deal signed and can’t wait to spend many more years here at this club,” Buckley told Blackburn’s website.
“I love it at this club, I just want to keep progressing and help us back to the Premier League.
“I’ve been here since I was six, it’s a great club and it’s been a big journey full of ups and downs along the way.”
Buckley made his first-team breakthrough last term, making a total of 23 appearances, and he now aims to become a regular starter under manager Tony Mowbray.
“I feel I’ve developed over the last few years mostly, but I just want to kick on now and get more starts,” he added.
“That will improve my confidence and push my levels higher. I want to keep performing, keep training well every day and to keep on top of things.
“The end goal for me is to keep progressing and to play in the Premier League for this club. I want to be a real focal point in our team.”