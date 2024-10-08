John Carver laments Scotland’s growing injury list ahead of Nations League games

John Carver lamented the growing injury list that has left Scotland without no less than 11 players who would have been in contention for selection for this month’s formidable Nations League double-header against Croatia and Portugal.

Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson, Ross McCrorie, Jack Hendry, Kieran Tierney, Scott McKenna, Greg Taylor, John McGinn, Lewis Ferguson and Tommy Conway were absent from the initial squad named by Steve Clarke last week.

And it was revealed on Tuesday that they had now been joined by Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn and Celtic left-back Greg Taylor, who have withdrawn and been replaced by uncapped Kilmarnock goalkeeper Robby McCrorie and Aberdeen left-back Jack MacKenzie, who has been called up for the first time.

“We sat in the office on Monday morning, we looked on the board at the squad, maybe there’s 30, 40 players and we actually put out a full team on the injured board,” said assistant manager Carver.

“But this is what happens in international football, sometimes you’re not in control of your own destiny. We’ve obviously called up guys who are going to get an opportunity and I see it that way.”

Carver believes the number of injuries Scotland have suffered has played a part in the fact they have won only one of their last 14 matches.

“It does make a difference when you’ve not got some of your big players and your personalities and I’ll use John McGinn as an example,” he said. “John not being around the players, it’s different, because he’s a huge personality.

“We need our best players available, playing against the best teams. It’s not like we are playing against a Pot 2 or Pot 3 side, we’re playing the best teams.”

Carver pinpointed Rangers centre-back John Souttar – who was omitted from the Euro 2024 squad a week before the tournament – as an example of a player who could capitalise on the lengthy absentee list.

“We’ve got a number of centre-backs out at the moment,” said Carver. “And you can see there’s a little glint in his eye because he thinks, ‘I’ve got an opportunity now’, and he wants to put the record straight (after his Euros snub).

“When I first came here, I remember John was in the squad and he did exceptionally well and he wants to get back to that standard again – and he’s playing well for Rangers, which is great.

“Players that are in, can use it as an inspiration. Go on, get on with it and see what you can deliver. Because if it was me, I would want to stay in this group.

“I would want to be part of a Nations League game and then eventually the World Cup, so it’s an absolutely fantastic stage for these guys.”

With Gunn dropping out through injury, Scotland now have none of their three Euro 2024 goalkeepers in the squad, with Hearts’ Zander Clark and Rangers’ Liam Kelly not currently playing for their clubs.

McCrorie has been called up after returning to Killie’s starting line-up last weekend and will vie with 41-year-old Craig Gordon and uncapped Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken. Carver admitted the lack of keepers playing regularly at club level was a worry.

“It is a concern,” he said. “But the good thing is, Robby is back in at Killie. These guys need to play.

“Especially in goal, you need to play games, so we’re extremely grateful that we’ve got three there now who played, certainly last weekend anyway.”