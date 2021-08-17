John Coleman felt Accrington “defended magnificently” in win over Doncaster

Accrington manager John Coleman praised his defence as they kept their first clean sheet of the campaign in a 1-0 win over Doncaster.

The goal was something of a fluke in the third minute when Joe Pritchard’s 25-yard strike was fumbled by Pontus Dahlberg onto the crossbar and it bounced down, hit the inside of the post and the keeper couldn’t keep it out.

The Swiss stopper made amends with some great saves, denying Pritchard, Sean McConville and Colby Bishop, but Doncaster struggled to test counterpart James Trafford and Rovers have now had the worst start to a season in a decade with three league losses.

Coleman said: “You would like to give the goal to Joe Pritchard but it’s an own goal, it’s come off the keeper but we had enough chances to make that immaterial as their keeper made three or four great saves after that.

“At 1-0 it’s always nervy but I can’t remember our keeper James Trafford making a save.

“We stood firm and defended magnificently. We could have sulked with the loss of team-mate and good friend Cameron Burgess to Ipswich but, if anything, it’s made us more resilient.

“It was an all-important clean sheet and that’s two wins at home and I would have taken six points out of the first nine.

“We showed terrific work-rate and desire, we worked our socks off. We did fade but we are still suffering with a sickness bug.

“I hope to have some new additions in by the weekend but who would you leave out on that performance?”

Richie Wellens was frustrated as his Doncaster side have only scored once in their three league games so far.

He said: “The goal we conceded after three minutes, that knocked the stuffing out of us and it took us 15 minutes to get over it and they could have scored a couple more.

“Our confidence was affected but we got better in the second half and could have got something out of it.

“We have got to have more belief, we have got to believe we are going to score as we are getting into areas to score but we have got to keep believing.

“We haven’t been getting the rub of the green, little things are going against us. We are doing lots of things right but we need something to fall for us. We have to keep working and keep believing.

“I feel like I am repeating myself but any side would struggle with their three front players out injured.”