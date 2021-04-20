John Coleman hails Accrington heart after win over Doncaster

John Coleman praised Accrington’s “heart and endeavour” as Dion Charles scored two penalties in their 2-1 win over Doncaster.

Both teams have fallen out of the play-off picture with poor recent runs but Stanley grabbed the win late on for their first victory in four games.

Stanley dominated and took the lead on 41 minutes when Sean McConville was tripped by Joe Wright and Charles rifled home his first penalty.

They were made to pay for missed chances on 76 minutes when Fejirii Okenabirhie fed substitute Tyreece John-Jules and the striker fired low into the bottom of the net.

Toby Savin denied John-Jules a second and then, in stoppage time, goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe brought down McConville and Charles slotted home his 20th goal of the campaign.

“I am pleased for the players, they were on the front foot, they were full of energy, all-action and showed heart and endeavour,” said the Reds boss.

“They played how I know we can and I don’t think, on the balance of play and chances created, anyone could argue that we were worthy winners.

“Our problem this season has been consistency and we haven’t been consistent enough. However there are four games to play and the goals are to win all of them and see where it takes us.

“You have got to be realistic and we have 61 points with four games to go and that set of players should be pleased with that. They have done well and we want to finish strongly and then look forward to next season.”

Doncaster’s player-manager Andy Butler admitted he is frustrated as his side dropped to 13th place.

“We were fifth at one point this season and now we are 13th and you have got to ask questions, it’s disappointing,” said the defender.

“In my tenure in charge, we have had a lot of injuries but I have learnt a lot and I am always learning and I want to show I am the right man for the job.

“Two mistakes have cost us tonight. The first penalty was a bit soft but if you dangle your leg you give the referee a decision to make. We got back in it and then their keeper has made a great save before Ellery makes a mistake and tries to make up for it and there is contact with their lad.

“I can’t fault their attitude. We were off it a bit in the first half but we got into it in the second half. We know what Accrington do, we knew they would be on the front foot and battle for the ball and I think we competed well but you can’t legislate for two errors.

“We are a young side and are perhaps lacking some guile, Accrington have experienced pros but you have to roll your sleeves up and battle.”