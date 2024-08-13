John Eustace would love to keep Sammie Szmodics at Blackburn

John Eustace hailed Sammie Szmodics after starring in Blackburn’s Carabao Cup first round 6-1 thrashing of Stockport – but is unsure of the striker’s long-term Rovers future.

Szmodics’ double, Andreas Weimann’s strike and Yuki Ohashi’s header put Rovers 4-0 up by half-time before Makhtar Gueye and Jack Vale netted afterwards, as Nathan Mapengu scored County’s consolation.

Speculation surrounds Szmodics’ future and Blackburn boss Eustace was uncertain if the player will stay at Rovers beyond the end of August.

He said: “I don’t know. It’s not down to me, but of course I want him to stay. He’s been a fantastic player since I’ve been here at the football club.

“I thought we started the game really well. I know Stockport had made a lot of changes, but we made six changes from the weekend as well so it was important that we gave vital minutes to the players who need it. I thought we set the tone from the start.”

Dave Challinor was disappointed with his youthful Stockport team’s performance.

He said: “You’d hope the senior ones in there would be able to organise, to guide and to help, and when you take everything away, regardless of what the scoreline is, it’s going to be a great experience for them and one they’ll remember.

“But you still need to do basics and we conceded from four set-pieces and you have to be able to do your jobs regardless of what level you’re playing at, so that’ll be one they can learn from.”