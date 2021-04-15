John Freeman signs new deal with MK Dons
John Freeman has continued his affiliation with MK Dons after signing a contract extension.
The 19-year-old midfielder, who joined the Dons aged eight and progressed through the club’s academy, has made 11 first-team appearances for Russell Martin’s side this season.
Freeman told MK Dons’ official website: “I’m over the moon. I’m a fan of the club and I love the club so to be able to sign and remain a part of the process is a dream.
“I am very grateful to Russ and all the staff for being able to get some game time this season and for the opportunity so far.
“I definitely have to look at the bigger picture – I want to be in the first team and making a difference as soon as possible but I am nowhere near the finished article yet and this season has been about developing myself.”
Boss Martin added: “We’re really pleased for Jonny. He’s a great character to have around the building and we look forward to being able to develop him even further.
“He still has a lot of development to go through, both physically and technically, but he’s got a brilliant attitude. He’s shown a lot of resilience and determination and has already come a long way.”