John Henry expressed enthusiasm for Fenway Sports Group's (FSG) latest acquisition, a franchise in Tiger Wood's and Rory McIlroy's new virtual golf league TGL. Liverpool, also owned by FSG, are currently being partially sold. The new team will be based in Boston and FSG will also hold a 3% stake in TGL. FSG, along with John Henry and chairman Tom Werner, are also investors in TMRW Sports, TGL's parent company. They aim to attract a younger audience to the sport through this tech-focused approach.

Manchester United have secured a four-year deal with Watford's young talent, Harry Amass. Known for his skill on the pitch, Amass was previously offered a two-year contract by Watford to retain him. However, he is now set to become part of Manchester United, following an agreement with Watford for a compensation package. Despite this success, United are likely to miss the opportunity to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is expected to renew his contract with the Italian club. Furthermore, attempts to bring in Chelsea's Mason Mount have also faced hurdles, with several bids being rejected.

Arsenal have reportedly lodged a £100 million bid for Declan Rice, surpassing a previous £90 million offer from Manchester City. The record-breaking bid sees Arsenal declaring Rice as their main midfield target this summer. Meanwhile, Liverpool secured Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for £35 million, with expectations high for another midfield acquisition. One possible candidate is Romeo Lavia from Southampton, who could be leaving the club after their Premier League relegation. The 19-year-old Belgian player's transfer could potentially cost £50 million.

The summer transfer window saw Rangers actively bolster their squad with four new signings: Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland, and Sam Lammers. Under Michael Beale, Rangers are setting their sights on challenging Celtic's domestic dominance in the 2023/24 season. The Glasgow club have had a fruitful off-season, made more advantageous by their rivals' search for Ange Postecoglou’s successor. Rumours suggest more talent may join the Rangers ranks in the coming weeks, signalling a promising starting XI for the upcoming season.

James Maddison is completing his medical at Tottenham Hotspur, proceeding a move from Leicester City worth over £40 million. The midfielder had been speculated to join Newcastle United this summer, but negotiations stalled due to Newcastle's reluctance to meet Leicester's asking price and issues with Maddison's wage demands. Tottenham offered Maddison a £170,000-a-week contract, outbidding Newcastle. Maddison has previously expressed his dislike for Tottenham in now-deleted tweets, leading to Newcastle fans alleging his decision was financially motivated.

Everton are reportedly keen on bolstering their attacking options, with Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres being eyed. Despite narrowly avoiding Premier League relegation and suffering from a lack of firepower, Everton managed to stay afloat thanks to the efforts of manager Sean Dyche. Gyokeres, having impressed with 22 goals and 12 assists in 50 appearances for Coventry, has sparked interest from Everton, as well as Fulham, Wolves, and newly-promoted Burnley. However, a move to Sporting Lisbon, who can offer Europa League football, could be on the cards for the striker. Coventry's owner Doug King has confirmed the club's willingness to negotiate.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly declined a bid from Birmingham City for defender Dion Sanderson, who is also a target for Sunderland. Despite being a key player for Birmingham City last season, Sanderson is not required at Wolverhampton. The clubs are negotiating a possible compromise around a £2 million asking price. Sunderland are also interested in Sanderson, who spent the 2020/21 season on loan at the Stadium of Light. Meanwhile, Birmingham are set to finalise the signing of former loanee Krystian Bielik from Derby County, making him the fourth addition of the summer.

Newcastle United are contemplating sending Harrison Ashby on loan for the 2023-24 season, only six months after acquiring him from West Ham United. Despite having high hopes for the young player, Ashby's opportunities for first-team action have been limited. Newcastle's current right-back roster includes Kieran Trippier, Emil Krafth, and Javier Manquillo, and rising star Tino Livramento is rumoured to be joining the team. Championship clubs are reportedly interested in Ashby, who might gain from regular play.

Jesse Lingard is considering a move to Saudi Arabia, following his release from Nottingham Forest. Having made limited appearances for Forest, Lingard admits he's open to all possibilities, including the rapidly growing Saudi Pro League. Since Newcastle United's owners purchased significant stakes in four Saudi teams – Al Ahil, Al Nassr, Al Hilal and Al Ittihad – several high-profile names have joined. Lingard nearly transferred to Newcastle on loan in January 2022, but Manchester United vetoed the move. Now a free agent, Lingard insists his main goal is to play football, adding that 'the project has got to well suited for me'.

Former Everton loanee and England international, Conor Coady, is reportedly set for a move to Leicester City from Wolves. The Foxes see Coady as a potential leader for their defence as they rebuild their squad after last season's Premier League relegation. This comes after Coady fell out of favour at Everton under Sean Dyche's tenure and after Wolves deemed him surplus to requirements. Although Everton had an option to buy him for £4.5 million, they chose not to exercise it. Despite an initial bid being declined, Leicester are anticipated to make another offer.