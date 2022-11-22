John Herdman relishing prospect of taking charge of Canada’s World Cup opener

John Herdman – the other English manager in Qatar – says he is pinching himself at the prospect of taking charge of Canada’s opening World Cup fixture against Belgium on Wednesday.

Canada are back on football’s grandest stage for only the second time in their history, and first in 36 years. And Herdman, from Consett, County Durham, is the man who has overseen their comeback.

Herdman worked at Sunderland’s Academy before he moved to New Zealand in 2001. He landed the New Zealand Women national job – taking them to two World Cups in 2007 and 2011 – before accepting the same post with Canada.

After seven years, one World Cup and bronze medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, Herdman took charge of Canada’s men’s set-up, guiding them to Qatar and becoming the first manager to lead both women’s and men’s national teams to World Cup qualification.

On the eve of Canada’s Group F clash in Al Rayyan’s Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, could Herdman have ever imagined being just 24 hours away from his World Cup debut?

“To be honest, no,” said the 47-year-old. “There are a lot of days I have had in my life and I would never have envisaged this when I was back working in the Sunderland Academy.

“Like a lot of the lads, we are pinching ourselves. As the first game looms, it is getting more real by the hour, but it has been a hell of a journey to get here.

“We have been gritty and resilient and hopefully that is what you will see from us throughout this tournament.

“I can see the stadium where the World Cup final will be played, out of my bedroom window. I keep looking at that every day and it is keeping me going.”

As well as 2018 semi-finalists Belgium, Croatia and Morocco are Canada’s group opponents.

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Lille forward Jonathan David provide the sprinkle of stardust in Herdman’s squad.

“I want the players to enjoy it, but enjoyment comes through competing,” he added. “The competition element against Belgium will be a real good test for the staff and the players.

“We don’t have a great amount to lose, but a genuine opportunity to make the game against Belgium our cup final and that is what it will be for Canada.”

At the last World Cup, Belgium beat England to take third place. Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard scored seven of Belgium’s 14 goals in Russia, but the former will miss Tuesday’s match through injury, while the latter has struggled with form since he traded Chelsea for Real Madrid.

Manager Roberto Martinez is hopeful Lukaku, who is battling a hamstring problem, could return for his side’s second match against Morocco and he also believes a change of scenery will benefit Hazard.

“Medically, there are 25 fully-fit players tomorrow and Romelu Lukaku is the only one who is going to miss out,” said Martinez.

“We are very happy with how he is progressing. He had a very good session yesterday.

“I don’t have a timeline but if I follow the medical advice, he will be ready for the third game. If I follow how the player feels, we will have a chance for the second game.

“As for Eden, he is our captain. In the last two years it has been a tough situation for him in terms of the playing minutes.

“But here it is a different environment for him. We are a better team when Eden Hazard is in our dressing room.”