John Hughes has no fresh injury concerns as Ross County prepare for Hibernian
14:20pm, Fri 12 Mar 2021
Ross County boss John Hughes has no new injury worries for the visit of Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.
Defender Callum Morris remains out with a hamstring problem.
Full-backs Tom Grivosti (hamstring) and Connor Randall (back) are out for the rest of the campaign.
Hibernian boss Jack Ross has almost a full squad available for the trip to Dingwall.
Sean Mackie remains on the sidelines with a thigh problem.
The third-placed Easter Road outfit are looking to bounce back after successive defeats.