John Hughes waiting on fitness of Carl Tremarco ahead of Hamilton clash

John Hughes file photo
John Hughes file photo (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:34pm, Tue 11 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Ross County boss John Hughes admits it is “touch and go” whether defender Carl Tremarco will be fit enough to face Hamilton in Wednesday’s relegation crunch.

The full-back has missed the last month with a calf problem.

Fellow full-back Connor Randall has suffered a thigh strain on his return to training from a back issue and will not feature, nor will long-term casualties Callum Morris and Tom Grivosti (both hamstring).

Hamilton boss Brian Rice hopes to have skipper Brian Easton back from a knee injury.

Ronan Hughes is still suspended for the trip to Dingwall.

Ryan Fulton (knee), Scott Martin (leg), Marios Ogkmpoe (hamstring), Andy Winter (knee), Shaun Want (thigh) and David Templeton (groin) are all still out.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Ross County

Preview

PA