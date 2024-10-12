John Marquis and George Lloyd star as Shrewsbury punish Crawley

John Marquis and George Lloyd both scored twice as Shrewsbury recorded only their second League One win of the season with a 5-3 victory at 10-man Crawley.

The lead changed hands three times in a see-saw clash at the Broadfield Stadium which ended with Crawley suffering a fifth successive league defeat for the first time in 19 months.

Shrewsbury broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when striker Marquis netted his first goal for the club with a shot that crept over the line after hitting stand-in keeper Connal Trueman.

But Crawley hit back to equalise only seven minutes later when former Mansfield forward Will Swan opened his account for the Reds from close range, having seen his header rebound off the bar moments earlier.

The hosts had a let off shortly after the break when Marquis fired against the base of the post after Toby Mullarkey had given the ball away.

Crawley were reduced to 10 men after 56 minutes when Josh Flint received his second booking for pulling back the on-rushing Lloyd.

But fine work from Harry Forster led to the Red Devils taking the lead in the 62nd minute with Armando Quitirna firing in at the far post.

Defender Toto Nsiala made it 2-2 10 minutes later by heading in from close range and Shrewsbury regained the lead in the 76th minute when Marquis scored from the penalty spot after being brought down by Mullarkey.

Lloyd made it 4-2 to the visitors with a close-range header and scored again in the third minute of added time after being set up by Marquis.

Crawley substitute Jeremy Kelly rounded off the scoring direct from a free-kick two minutes later.