John Marquis effort enough as Portsmouth leave Fleetwood with maximum points

Portsmouth's John Marquis in action
Portsmouth's John Marquis in action (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:37pm, Sat 16 Jan 2021
John Marquis’ first goal for nearly two months helped Portsmouth claim a battling 1-0 League One away win over Fleetwood

The striker’s clinical 16th-minute header – his 12th goal in all competitions this season – stretched Pompey’s unbeaten league run to five games despite having not played in League One since 18 December.

Ryan Williams’ delicious delivery into the box saw Marquis make no mistake from close range to give the visitors the perfect start.

But Fleetwood wasted a string of good chances to at least snatch a draw at the Highbury Stadium.

Striker Paddy Madden rifled an effort wide and midfielder Callum Camps forced Portsmouth goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray to parry his powerful drive.

On-loan Everton defender Callum Connolly headed agonisingly wide for the hosts and Rotherham loan striker Kyle Vassell blasted and headed two good goalscoring opportunities wide.

But Fleetwood goalkeeper Joe Hilton thwarted Michael Jacobs with a smart save and Marquis blazed a chance over as the home side rode their luck in interim boss Simon Wiles’ first home game in charge.

