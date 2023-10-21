John Mousinho admits Portsmouth ‘nicked’ win over Carlisle

John Mousinho admitted Portsmouth could count themselves lucky to beat Carlisle 1-0 thanks to a stoppage-time winner.

Conor Shaughnessy scored a last-gasp header as the League One leaders stretched their unbeaten run to 24 games.

Head coach Mousinho said: “I’m delighted we’ve won of course. The manner of it, scoring in added time at the Fratton End, was just brilliant.

“I feel we’ve nicked one today and Carlisle can feel very hard done by because they played very well. But I thought we were excellent in the first half.

“We controlled the game, but we just couldn’t put the ball in the net.

“The second half was disappointing all in. I think we let ourselves down tactically to be honest.

“I thought we went a bit straight too much to the centre forward. I like to see us get the ball around the outside, wide down the wings because we cross the ball well.

“There’s a weight of expectation on the lads to get the goal and that can cause us to be exposed at times.

“Will (Norris) made an excellent save near the end which enabled us to keep chasing that goal.”

Pompey dominated the first half and Colby Bishop came close with headers in in the seventh and 15th minute.

The visitors nearly went ahead in the first minute of the second half when a weak shot from Alfie McCalmont hit the post.

Carlisle could have snatched it on 90 minutes but a Dan Butterworth strike was pushed around the post by Norris.

Shaughnessy’s dramatic late winner was a bitter pill for the Cumbrians to swallow.

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson said: “I am absolutely gutted for the lads out there. We didn’t deserve that at all.

“We came here with a really solid game plan and I thought the players executed it really well.

“I don’t think it was a lack of concentration for the goal. They worked it and got a block on, which they did well, and the delivery was good.

“If I’m honest, perhaps we should have taken advantage of the chances we had in the game.

“Their fans and the players were getting frustrated, but it’s a game of fine margins.

“Unfortunately, the performance gets forgotten. People look at the results, but those here today witnessed how well we played yet came away with nothing.

“The challenge is now to perform like that in every game. I’d rather play rubbish and pick up points.”