John Mousinho thrilled with Dane Scarlett after stoppage-time winner

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho heaped praise on Tottenham loanee Dane Scarlett after his stoppage-time winner earned Portsmouth a 1-0 victory at home to Burton.

Scarlett’s strike was enough to earn Mousinho his second victory since taking charge at Fratton Park.

Mousinho said: “Dane doesn’t lack confidence anyway, he’s a really confident young lad and he’s going to go on to have a brilliant career, that is why Tottenham have him on a long-term contract.

“He is still incredibly young, at 18 he has the world at his feet and the more goals he can get the better.

“The more important thing is the performance and coming on and making a difference. If he doesn’t get the goal, then he doesn’t get the goal, they will definitely come.

“We left it very late, a bit too late for my liking, but I’m absolutely thrilled with the result and probably the performance for large parts.

“There’s plenty to work on, a huge amount to work on, but the lads really stuck at it for the full 90 minutes and I just got the feeling we were going to get another chance.”

Burton should have taken the lead on 23 minutes. Joe Powell was unmarked in the six-yard box, but somehow goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi blocked his fierce effort.

Three attempts in the first five minutes of the second half brought the game alive.

Josh Walker saw his shot well blocked by Oluwayemi before Joe Morrell had an effort saved by MacGillivray, followed a minute later by Colby Bishop’s shot being scooped over the bar.

Bishop headed against the post 12 minutes from time, but it was Scarlett who won the day, rifling home from midway inside the box.

Burton boss Dino Maamaria said: “It’s a tough one to take, but that’s football isn’t it? A week ago, we won late on.

“I was pleased with the performance, because we had a patched up team out there. Conor Shaughnessy has started after six months out and has put a really good shift in.

“The same with Joe Powell. The back five played brilliantly. The only negative for me is the manner in which we have lost the game.

“If we had scored first, it would have been a different game and I told the players that. We must learn from this.

“This is a tough place to come to. We have fight, spirit, and determination.”