12 May 2023

John O’Shea leaves Stoke to focus on Republic of Ireland role

By NewsChain Sport
12 May 2023

John O’Shea is leaving his role as Stoke first-team coach to focus on his commitments with the Republic of Ireland.

The 42-year-old former Manchester United defender, who is Ireland’s assistant coach, joined the Potters last July.

O’Shea told Stoke’s official website: “I would like to thank everyone at Stoke City for their help and guidance last season and wish the club good luck for the future.”

Meanwhile, defender Ben Wilmot will be staying at Stoke after signing a new contract until 2026.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Not guilty! Actor Stephen Tompkinson cleared of punching drunk man outside his house

news

Prince Harry's break-up with Chelsy Davy 'blamed on Mirror publisher'

news

Phone hacking trial featuring Harry against tabloid publisher set to begin

news