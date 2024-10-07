John O’Shea wants negativity towards Republic of Ireland players to stop

Assistant coach John O’Shea believes the Republic of Ireland players are not getting the respect they deserve despite a run of poor results.

Just two wins in the last 14 matches – over Gibraltar and Luxembourg – has left the national side in the doldrums.

However, O’Shea believes the criticism some of the squad has received is unwarranted and has to change under new head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson, who was appointed in July.

“We need to get away from the negative aspect in terms of the squad,” O’Shea, who was in caretaker charge for four matches, told a press conference.

“We’re too derogatory towards these players because they show dedication to the country. We should be getting behind the players.”

Hallgrimsson took something of a back seat for his first international matches but has made six changes to his squad for the upcoming Nations League games with Finland and Greece.

Luton centre-back Mark McGuinness has received his first call-up, while Middlesbrough midfielder Finn Azaz has been recalled.

However, the experienced Matt Doherty, Alan Browne and Callum Robinson have been overlooked.

“It’s about breaking the habit by getting wins on the board,” added O’Shea.

“If you take care of the performance level for the entire, results look after itself.

“We want to build on the first-half performance against Greece, re-emphasise those new ideas to newer lads in group.

“We’re trying new combinations and understandings because next year we might not be able to do that.

“Every player, Matt (Doherty) in particular, is definitely in our plans. Hopefully it’s a positive reaction from everybody and we’ve a tough selection to make.”