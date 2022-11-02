John Ruddy saves Birmingham again

Goalkeeper John Ruddy’s heroics ensured Birmingham secured a 0-0 draw against play-off chasing Millwall at St Andrew’s.

In a game of few chances, Ruddy came to the hosts’ rescue when he saved from clean-through substitute Tyler Burey in the 74th minute – just five days after his penalty save against QPR ensured Birmingham remained 2-0 ahead to win the game.

Ruddy helped his side stretch their unbeaten home record to five with the point, which dropped Birmingham outside the top half of the Championship.

Millwall, whose manager Gary Rowett spent two years in charge at Birmingham from 2014-16, created the first two half chances – and both fell to attacking midfielder Zian Flemming.

The Lions’ five-goal top-scorer floated a chip on top of the net from just inside the penalty area, then flashed a vicious low drive across the face of goal.

A quiet period erupted into a flashpoint in the 28th minute, when a clash between Birmingham striker Scott Hogan and Millwall midfielder Mason Bennett ended up with the latter crashing into the advertising hoardings beyond the near touchline.

In the ensuing melee, Blues midfielder Krystian Bielik was grounded but was able to resume after brief treatment.

A desperately quiet game suddenly burst into life in the 50th minute.

Birmingham’s Tahith Chong skilfully wove his way around George Saville and Murray Wallace and teased Charlie Cresswell before Wallace brought him crashing to his knees on the edge of the box. The lunge earned the left-back the game’s only booking.

From the resulting free-kick, on-loan Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri could only curl the ball high over the bar.

Millwall produced a rare threat when Billy Mitchell let fly with a first-time drive that flew straight at Ruddy.

Blues returned fire and Hogan, sliding in, was inches away from converting Maxime Colin’s cross after the striker had released him on the right.

In the build-up, Saville, who was making his 350th career appearance, appeared to catch substitute Juninho Bacuna around the face in an off-the-ball incident.

But referee Graham Scott saw nothing wrong with what happened as he allowed play to continue and did not book the midfielder afterwards.

Then came Ruddy’s save, after Dion Sanderson missed out to Burey on halfway.

In the end, Birmingham will be more relieved with the point, having failed to trouble Millwall goalkeeper George Long.