John Sheridan hails Swindon grit after win over Wigan

Swindon manager John Sheridan praised his players’ character after grinding out a crucial 1-0 win at home to relegation rivals Wigan.

Brett Pitman’s goal was enough to earn Swindon three precious points, despite Dion Conroy’s red card seeing the hosts reduced to 10 men for the final 25 minutes.

Sheridan, whose side moved out of the relegation places, said: “That’s a performance in a game where we had to grind it out.

“It was quite a tight game, but we had the better chances and the early goal gave us something to hold on to.

“I thought we controlled most of the game, it got edgy when we got the man sent off.

“I wouldn’t say it was an ugly performance, but we’ve got three points and the clean sheet.

“There was some good desire from the players and it was a performance that got us over the line. I want everyone pushing each other, we won’t get carried away.”

Pitman headed Swindon into a 17th-minute lead when Jamie Jones spilled Tyler Smith’s header right into his path and he could not miss from a yard out.

Sheridan’s men came close twice more in the first half with Hallam Hope having a shot palmed away, while Pitman headed narrowly wide.

All Wigan could muster in response was Zach Clough shooting wide from a long way out.

The away side rarely threatened Swindon goalkeeper Mark Travers, but were boosted when Swindon captain Conroy was sent off for a foul in the 65th minute which denied Will Keane a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Wigan manager Leam Richardson admitted his side came up short but said he could not question their commitment levels.

Ricardson said: “It was a tough night, it took us 15-20 minutes to really get going, to impose our style on a tough pitch in tough conditions.

“The goal disappoints me and then when they are down to 10 men, it’s down to our decision-making.

“Tonight wasn’t our night, we’ve got to be better with our quality and our end product. We’ve got an honest group and we did our best.

“We had a lot of possession, but did we hurt them? Not enough in my opinion.

“But these lads are dead honest, they applied themselves correctly, it’s not for the want of trying – not by a long stretch.”