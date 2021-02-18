John Sheridan hoping to extend Joe Wollacott’s loan before Swindon host Crewe

John Sheridan has goalkeeper issues at Swindon
By NewsChain Sport
14:01pm, Thu 18 Feb 2021
Swindon are looking to extend Joe Wollacott’s emergency loan ahead of their home game against Crewe.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper, on loan from Bristol City, agreed a seven-day deal last week after Town were left short ahead of their game at Bristol Rovers following Bournemouth’s decision to recall Mark Travers from his loan spell at the County Ground.

However, the match against Rovers was postponed due to a frozen pitch, and Wollacott’s temporary deal has now expired. Should Swindon not be able to extend the loan then youngster Archie Matthews will be the only goalkeeper available to boss John Sheridan.

Conor Masterson (hamstring) and Jordan Lyden will be assessed but defenders Zeki Fryers, Jonathan Grounds and Mathieu Baudry remain sidelined.

Crewe’s enforced break due to the freezing temperatures has benefitted the likes of Charlie Kirk (hamstring) and Donervon Daniels, and winger Kirk could return to the squad on Saturday.

Crewe, without a game since February 6, will also have Callum Ainley (hamstring) back soon. He is expected to resume training next week.

It is hoped Josh Lundstram (ankle) will also be back in training before the end of the month, but Luke Offord (hamstring) remains some way off a return.

Oli Finney is set to see a specialist to determine how long he will be out for after suffering a broken leg against Shrewsbury this month.

