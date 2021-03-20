John Sheridan: Swindon should have won by more at Fleetwood

Delighted Swindon boss John Sheridan felt his side should have won by more than the 2-0 scoreline by which they prevailed at Fleetwood

The Robins upset the form book as they ended a run of four straight defeats thanks to Scott Twine’s brace.

It lifted them off the bottom of Sky Bet League One and even out of the relegation zone.

“Huge credit to the players, all of them,” said Sheridan. “We’ve been through a tough few weeks, but that first-half performance in particular, was excellent.

“It was a good all-round performance, and with results elsewhere going for us, we’ve put a bit of daylight between us and the bottom now.

“It’s been very up and down at the bottom end all season.

“It’s so tight, but results like this will give us the belief we need. It will give us a great chance to survive.

“Don’t forget, we were up against a really strong Fleetwood team today. They had been on a great run themselves, but we’ve dictated the game pretty much from the moment we went in front.

“To be honest I was disappointed we only went in at half-time one up. I thought we’d been comfortable since scoring early, and in the end we probably should have won by three or four.

“Scott (Twine) has been great, too. He’s showed us again just what he’s all about.”

Swindon struck after just five minutes when Twine lashed home from 12 yards – the first goal in-form Fleetwood had conceded in five matches.

Home striker Ged Garner hit a post shortly after the restart, before Swindon responded with Twine tucking home a rebound to grab his second of the game on the hour mark.

Fleetwood’s unbeaten six-game run came to a shuddering halt, and boss Simon Grayson said: “Of course it’s hugely disappointing when you’ve been on a run like we have.

“It’s a feeling I’ve not experienced much since I arrived at the club.

“I’d said to the players beforehand that this was probably going to be the hardest game they had faced in a while because Swindon are a team who have been struggling and fighting for their lives.

“Mentally were we up for the challenge given how high we were after beating Ipswich in midweek? I don’t know, but when you give a team who are scrapping for their lives an early goal, it gives them some belief, confidence and something to hold onto.

“We just didn’t play well enough both without the ball and with the ball. Because of that we got what we deserved.

“Compared to our previous few games, our intensity dropped.

“Maybe it was a game too far for us, in terms of the schedule we’ve had over these past number of weeks.”