John Stones delighted to break Premier League duck
3:13am, Mon 18 Jan 2021
Manchester City defender John Stones had to wait 93 games to score his first Premier League goal for the club - and then promptly added a second goal in the same game as his brace helped fire his side to a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace (January 17). Speaking after the match, Stones revealed he had been fully aware of his lack of goals for City in the league and that it was something he had been working hard to add to his game.