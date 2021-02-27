John Stones grabs winner as Manchester City march on

A fine strike from John Stones proved to be the difference as Premier League leaders Manchester City extended their winning streak to 20 matches with victory over West Ham.

Pep Guardiola’s side appear unstoppable at the moment and his central defenders got in on the act as both Ruben Dias and Stones scored in a 2-1 win in the day’s early kick-off.

Dias opened the scoring with his first City goal, heading home a fine Kevin De Bruyne ball into the box.

In-form West Ham did not let their heads drop, Michail Antonio pulling them level by turning home Jesse Lingard’s cross-shot.

But the Hammers would ultimately leave the Eithad Stadium empty-handed as Stones showed a striker’s instincts to drive home a Riyad Mahrez ball and keep City’s run going.

There was plenty of controversy in a key game at the other end of the table as Sam Allardyce picked up his first home win as West Brom boss with victory over Brighton, who missed two penalties at the Hawthorns.

Kyle Bartley’s first-half header was enough to give the Baggies a 1-0 win, but the game will be remembered for the drama which ensued.

Okay Yokuslu was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box as referee Lee Mason’s busy afternoon began with a check of the pitchside monitor, with Pascal Gross rattling the crossbar with the resulting penalty.

Referee Lee Mason (left) was left to explain to Brighton's Lewis Dunk why he had disallowed his free-kick. (PA Wire)

Mason then caused utter confusion as he at first disallowed and then allowed a quickly-taken Lewis Dunk free-kick before VAR finally ruled the goal out during a chaotic five minutes.

Mason had blown his whistle to let Dunk proceed, but then immediately blew again with the ball heading towards goal because Baggies goalkeeper Sam Johnstone was not ready.

West Brom’s luck continued in the second half as substitute Danny Welbeck missed a second spot-kick for the Seagulls, hitting a post with 15 minutes to go after Gross had been tripped by Conor Townsend.

Newcastle and Wolves played out a 1-1 draw for the fifth time in a row.

Jamaal Lascelles headed Newcastle ahead in their draw with Wolves. (PA Wire)

Magpies skipper Jamaal Lascelles headed the hosts in front but they were unable to maintain their lead as Wolves grew into the game.

Martin Dubravka was recalled in goal for Newcastle for his first league appearance of the campaign and he will have been disappointed to let Ruben Neves equalise with a header of his own.

The Slovakia international was on hand to keep out a late Fabio Silva effort as the sides were again left having to share the spoils, with Newcastle moving four points clear of the relegation zone.

Anwar El Ghazi hit the only goal of the game as Aston Villa won at Leeds.

The Holland winger was sent off on his last appearance at Elland Road, sparking a mass brawl in a Sky Bet Championship draw, but this time he struck after just five minutes to give Dean Smith’s men a 1-0 win.

Leeds could have moved above Villa in the table with a win but rarely tested Emiliano Martinez in the visitors’ goal, with Villa now six points behind fourth-placed West Ham with two games in hand.