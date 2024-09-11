John Stones hails playing style changes made by interim England boss Lee Carsley

John Stones praised the changes to England’s playing style made by interim head coach Lee Carsley after the team recorded back-to-back wins in their first matches since the departure of Gareth Southgate.

The Republic of Ireland and Finland were each dispatched 2-0 in the Nations League to leave former under-21 boss Carsley with a perfect record during what is considered by many to be an audition to land the job on a permanent basis.

Tuesday’s win over Finland at Wembley, in which Harry Kane marked his 100th England appearance with two goals, saw England turn in a particularly impressive second-half attacking display having looked equally sharp going forward in the first period during Saturday’s victory in Dublin.

Defender Stones, who was substituted in the 79th minute on Tuesday, said there had been tweaks under Carsley, with the team: “building up from the back, trying to get the lads to show their qualities on the ball and have that patience and belief that they show at their clubs and bring it all together as a collective.

“Everyone has seen a familiar face (Carsley) when we’re at St George’s Park. We’ve always been crossing paths and getting to work with him, for me personally and the lads feel the same, we’re trying to make the most of it. Lee and his staff have as well, and we’ve got two great results out of it.”

England were frequently accused of failing to make the most of the attacking talent available to Southgate during his tenure despite reaching the final of the last two European Championships and the 2018 World Cup semi-final.

His departure after eight years in the job following the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain opened the door for Carsley to stake his claim as successor, as well as raising the broader question of which direction the FA ought to take in order to get the best out of the country’s talented current crop.

The 50-year-old has taken the same path as his predecessor in the role having graduated from leading the under-21 side, whom he guided to victory in the 2023 European Championship in Georgia and Romania.

Newcastle’s Eddie Howe is a leading name to be linked with the job should the hierarchy opt to make an external hire, whilst there is also the possibility of turning to a foreign coach.

Asked whether he felt the FA should stick with Carsley or look abroad for their next appointment, Stones said: “That is a difficult one. I don’t know what the guys higher up from me or the guys that make those decisions are thinking.

“But it was an absolute pleasure to be around Gareth personally as a guy and professionally, how he worked, how he conducted himself, through tough times as well, how he stuck by me.

“I have got a lot of great experiences and if the FA decide to go with someone homegrown again, I am sure it will be an incredible experience.

“Likewise, if it is not, I am sure with the group we have got we will get on board with whoever is appointed and make the right steps.”