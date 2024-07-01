John Stones urges England to ‘take the handbrake off’ after reaching last eight

John Stones insists England are ready to take the handbrake off after their “fight and desire” saw them come from behind to dramatically beat Slovakia in extra-time and reach the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

Gareth Southgate’s side looked set to be heading home as Ivan Schranz’s first-half strike had Slovakia ahead until Jude Bellingham’s overhead kick deep into stoppage time tied the game.

Harry Kane then headed home to secure a 2-1 victory that sets up a quarter final clash with Switzerland in Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Like their performances in the group stage, England laboured at times but ultimately got the job done and now Stones believes the team can now play with more freedom in Germany.

“What a game, what a way for us to get through,” said Stones.

“It was not the way that we wanted to but I think the fight, the desire… that people wanted to see from us at home, from people in the stands – that fight for the shirt, for everyone that’s come out to support us was there and more.

“That’s what’s got us through, we didn’t play the best and that is down to us, which is frustrating,

“But I hope now, coming through such a tough time and doing things, taking risks with the ball, we can implement that now and kind of take the handbrake off in some senses to let our quality show.”

Switzerland have impressed in the tournament so far and eased to a 2-0 victory over holders Italy on Saturday to progress into the last eight.

They will no doubt pose a threat to an England side still struggling to find their way but Stones feels they can overcome the challenge.

“I think we’ve got that belief now,” he told beIN Sport.

We've got to always look at the negatives and the things that we can improve on

“I think we had it before but we didn’t fully show that and our performances didn’t replicate that belief.

“We’ve got to always look at the negatives and the things that we can improve on because it’s a massive part of the games, massive part of what we do.

England’s John Stones during the Euro 2024 win over Slovakia (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )