John Yems’ ban from football extended to January 2026 following FA appeal
Former Crawley manager John Yems’ suspension from football has been increased following a successful appeal from the Football Association.
Yems was given a 17-month ban back in January of this year by an independent regulatory commission after it found him guilty on 11 out of 15 charges for using discriminatory language, with a further charge admitted.
However, the Football Association felt the sanction was insufficient and announced it would appeal.
He will now be suspended from all football-related activity up to and including January 5, 2026.
