19 April 2023

John Yems’ ban from football extended to January 2026 following FA appeal

By NewsChain Sport
19 April 2023

Former Crawley manager John Yems’ suspension from football has been increased following a successful appeal from the Football Association.

Yems was given a 17-month ban back in January of this year by an independent regulatory commission after it found him guilty on 11 out of 15 charges for using discriminatory language, with a further charge admitted.

However, the Football Association felt the sanction was insufficient and announced it would appeal.

He will now be suspended from all football-related activity up to and including January 5, 2026.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Protester jumps onto snooker table and covers it in orange powder at World Championship in Sheffield

snooker

Nurse accused of baby murders weeps in the dock as photos of her bedroom are displayed

news

Royals from across the globe expected at palace reception on eve of coronation

world news