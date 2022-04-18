John Yems bemoans quality of Crawley’s game with Walsall

Crawley boss John Yems admitted the 1-0 home victory over Walsall was not the best of spectacles.

Isaac Hutchinson’s second-half goal was enough to give Crawley their fifth win in six games.

Crawley are now only one point behind last season’s tally of 61 points with four games left, and are aiming to finish higher than the twelfth place of last term- which was their best placing in six seasons.

“If had to pay money to watch this I would have asked for money back,” said Yems, whose side now boast four successive home wins for the first time in 13 months.

Yems has already done some business early by tying down 10 existing players on two year contracts, and he enthused:” We have a good squad going into next season if we can build on it next year.

“The players want to be at the club and I wanted to get the deals done. Hopefully our run will make it attractive for the players we’re looking to bring in.”

Yems has not been able to pick a side from all his players in 85 per cent of games this season due to injuries, but stresses the club owes it to everyone to put out the strongest team the possibly could.

He added: ”This time last year we wouldn’t have won this type of game. We had a go, Walsall had a go and it keeps the run going.”

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn thought his side were desperately unfortunate not to come away with something after George Miller had an early goal disallowed and Sam Perry and Jack Earing were both denied by the woodwork.

He said:” We should have won that game but we didn’t take our chances.

“George’s goal was wrongly disallowed and I felt we deserved more.

“We didn’t do enough to prevent Crawley from scoring but you have to make your own luck. We didn’t take our chances and it can bite you on the backside.”

Flynn was hoping for another positive result after the Saddlers’ previous 1-0 home win over Carlisle made them mathematically safe.

He added:” Due to knocks and bruises I made four changes and we are trying to build consistency for next season.

“We have four games left and I want to win every game from now until the end of the season. “