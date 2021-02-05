John Yems charged by FA over comments made following Crawley’s game with Orient
Crawley manager John Yems has been charged by the Football Association with improper/and or violent conduct after he attempted to enter the match officials changing room following his side’s goalless League Two draw against Leyton Orient on Tuesday.
Yems branded referee Kevin Johnson “a clown” after Orient had 19-year-old midfielder Hector Kyprianou sent off for a rash challenge on Jake Hessenthaler in the first half.
Speaking after the match, Yems, 61, claimed Johnson did not do enough to protect his players.
“The referee was a clown and players could have got injured,” he said. “I’ve seen some jokers in my time, but he caused ructions due to his incompetence.
“That is people’s livelihoods they could have endangered, someone could have been hurt and if there was a crowd here all sorts of things could have happened.”
Yems has until Wednesday to respond to the charge.