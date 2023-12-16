Johnnie Jackson disappointed as AFC Wimbledon take just one point from Salford

Johnnie Jackson feels his AFC Wimbledon side should have come away from Salford with all three points as they were held in a goalless League Two stalemate.

The Dons created several chances, having 20 shots at the Salford goal but were unable to break the deadlock at the Peninsula Stadium.

The result leaves Wimbledon in seventh place – where Salford finished last season.

The Ammies meanwhile, sit in 20th place which is just one spot above where Wimbledon finished in 2022/23.

Dons manager Jackson said: “How our team haven’t scored a goal is a bit of a mystery. We were outstanding the way we went about our performance, created a lot of good openings that on another day we take.

“We limited them to almost nothing. I’m really pleased for the performance and I’m just a little disappointed it didn’t get what it deserved.

“We’re playing really well. We’re a good team and we’re in seventh in the league in that play-off spot and deservedly so. We could be even higher and today is a great example of how we haven’t got what we’ve deserved.”

Ali Al-Hamadi had three opportunities to score in the second half, and he would have fancied his chances to do so having netted nine goals in seven coming into the game.

Despite this, Jackson was happy with the way the Iraq international played.

He added: “Ali is a goalscorer who prides himself on scoring. He’s had a couple of chances today that he was expected to take, the form that he’s been in.

“He’s been the hero in the last few games but today it wasn’t his day. He was part of a really good team performance.”

Salford have earned back-to-back goalless draws. But after conceding 18 in their previous six in all competitions prior to this, Neil Wood views it as a positive.

Ammies head coach Wood said: “The important thing for us is to not be conceding goals. That’s the positive we have to take.

“The strike force we came up against today was really difficult, really mobile and really strong strikers that are ready to make contact, run in behind and make something good of it.

“We knew it was going to be a test and the longer it was 0-0, the longer it went where you think we can get a chance and pull something out but unfortunately we couldn’t quite create the opening towards the end.

“They were a real handful and guys that like to be physical, run in behind and you can’t switch off at any moment. They can win it in transition and those guys are willing runners.

“We had to make sure we switched onto that and stayed solid and tried to build our way into the game from there.”