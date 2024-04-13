Johnnie Jackson does not think AFC Wimbledon got what they deserved at Swindon

Johnnie Jackson said that he could not fault his AFC Wimbledon’s side’s effort but they did not produce in the moments that matter in their 3-2 defeat at Swindon.

The visitors led early through Joe Lewis but Aaron Drinan and on-loan MK Dons man Dawson Devoy (2) turned the Sky Bet League Two contest on its head.

Lewis got a second goal with two minutes remaining but the hosts hung on despite the late dismissal of Udoka Godwin-Malife following two yellow cards.

The results leaves Jackson’s play-off hopefuls three points outside the top seven with only two matches remaining.

He said: “We scored early and were in the ascendancy and (in the) second half give away a really poor goal. It was a mistake by the goalkeeper (Alex Bass), so it gives them a way back into the game.

“And then at 1-1, it was only going to be us. We were in the ascendancy, we had moments where we just needed to find the right pass and bit of quality and we lacked it.

“They get another one, so we were chasing the game. We knew we probably had to win today. They go ahead and we had to throw everything at it.

“They get another one on the break but it was all us and it was a mad game really.

“We get one back and if we played for another five minutes, we were going to get at least another one.

“The lads have given everything but in the moments that matter have not produced the quality we needed.”

Meanwhile, Swindon boss Gavin Gunning was full of praise for half-time substitute Devoy, who played a big role in turning the game around.

“We brought Dawson on at half-time and he changed the game,” said Gunning.

“If you can get beyond and add numbers – because that is what teams are looking for – to your game then he will be one of the elite players at this level.

“I think he was poor for the first six minutes and then I called him over and told him what he needed to improve on.

“Then he was getting beyond, creates chances, and the composure for the second goal is brilliant.”