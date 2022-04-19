Johnnie Jackson feels Charlton got the goals their pressure earned at Cambridge

Johnnie Jackson felt his Charlton side scored the goals their pressure had earned in his team’s victory at Cambridge.

The Addicks are now unbeaten in four away games following a 2-0 success, with both goals coming via heavy deflections in the final 20 minutes.

Ben Worman diverted Corey Blackett-Taylor’s shot into his own net to open the scoring, before Chuks Aneke’s strike went in off his own team-mate Conor Washington to seal the three points 10 minutes from the end.

“It was quite a good game, considering you’ve got two teams with a dead rubber on paper, but both teams tried to win it, tried to play attacking football,” Jackson said afterwards. “They always attack and try and win and they’ve got a real threat so I thought we dealt with it pretty well in the main.

“I felt like we had the better chances on the night, and probably the majority of the play without absolutely dominating. My gut feeling, without watching it back, is that we probably deserved that win.

“I felt when we scored it was coming. The first half was pretty even, both teams had a couple of chances and we had probably the better ones.

“The start of the second half was quite even but then I thought we started to get a bit of a grip on it. Most of the play was going towards our fans behind the goal. It did feel like we were building up the pressure just before we scored.”

Mark Bonner thought the game got away from his side after half-time as Cambridge’s two-game winning run came to an end.

“In the early stages of the second half it became a basketball game, and that doesn’t suit us,” he said. “The pitch is too big, too open. I think we blew ourselves up in the first 15 minutes and there was not a lot left in the tank after that.

“It was always going to be a case that the first goal would be quite key. It should have been us really; I thought we started the game brilliantly. We played some really good football in the first half.

“If you look at the statistics of the game a lot of them are pretty level pegging. It was a fairly even game, apart from the fact that the attempts on target for them are much higher than ours, so they made better use of their situations that they had.

“We lost our way a bit towards the end of the second half where it became a little bit disjointed. I didn’t think it was a great second half, but there were some really pleasing parts of that game.”