Johnnie Jackson pleased with AFC Wimbledon foundations after shocking Coventry

Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson praised the structure of his side after Ryan McLean’s late strike saw the League Two team down Coventry and reach round two of the EFL Cup.

Championship Coventry were ahead inside 20 minutes, Matty Godden converting from the spot after Joe Lewis chopped down Haji Wright in the box.

And that had looked enough to claim victory, until two late strikes from the Dons turned the contest on its head, Omar Bugiel with the equaliser before McLean’s winner.

“It’s early days, obviously, but any successful team has that base of solidity and defensive structure and I think we looked like that,” said Jackson.

“Coventry had their moments – they’ve got quality players – but if we want to do anything, you got to have that base.

“We’re trying to build a squad where you’ve got competition for places and you’ve got people that are tough to leave out.

“But, when you’re looking behind you to make changes, you know they’re going to come on and have a positive influence on the game.”

Meanwhile, Sky Blues boss Mark Robins rued silly mistakes as his makeshift side snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

He added: “I don’t think we deserved anything – we could have won if we’d done things right, but we didn’t.

“We didn’t pick the right passes out, we went too long at times and it was just unlike us. Really, they should have been a couple of goals up before the penalty, so we’re a little bit lucky coming in 1-0 up.

“So we speak about that at half time and how we can be better and we end up looking poor in the second half too.

“It’s a new team so I’ve got to be careful what I say; I’m making substitutions for physical reasons rather than tactical reasons at the moment because I’m trying to get everyone fit.”