Johnnie Jackson praises AFC Wimbledon’s character after draw at Crewe

Manager Johnnie Jackson saluted AFC Wimbledon’s fighting spirit as they overcame the blow of losing two key loan players in a matter of days to secure a hard-earned goalless draw at Crewe.

The Dons were left short when impressive defender Ryley Towler was recalled by Bristol City – who then loaned him back out to League One Portsmouth – after Brentford chose to end midfielder Paris Maghoma’s stay at Plough Lane.

Jackson was also without skipper Alex Woodyard at Gresty Road but his side battled against adversity to keep Crewe at bay in what was a poor quality game.

He said: “We had to adjust as we were thrown a couple of curve balls late in the day with Ryley and Paris being recalled unexpectedly and Woody picking up a knock in the week.

“With what we had at our disposal, I felt that was the best way to go in this game after what has been a trying week for us.

“As pleased as we are for Ryley that he has got a move to a higher level, he’s been unbelievable for us and we’re gutted he is not here.

“Paris has also been a really important player for us this season and again that recall was out of the blue.

“It’s bittersweet as I am pleased for those lads that they have got those opportunities.

“But it felt like it was set up for us maybe not to get anything, yet we’ve come here and put in a really solid performance to get a point – you could see the lads were fighting.

“I’m delighted with the clean sheet as Crewe had a good result in their last game and I’m pleased we kept them out, although it probably wasn’t a great spectacle.”

Goalmouth action was at a premium and in the first half the only real effort of note was a thumping effort from Dan Agyei which was blocked by Jack Curle.

Crewe offered more of an attacking edge in the second period and Bassala Sambou wasted two good chances.

With the goal at his mercy soon after the restart, the striker slid Rio Adebisi’s low cross against the near post and late on the Crewe striker headed Agyei’s juicy cross over the bar.

The visitors’ only attempt on goal came in the opening minutes when Josh Davison’s shot on the turn was held easily by Arthur Okonkwo.

Crewe boss Lee Bell said: “We should have won the game and looked the most likely of the sides to do so.

“The one clear-cut chance we didn’t put away and we need to take those sort of chances when they come.

“AFC Wimbledon have taken a massive hit in the last few days so we were unsure what was going to be out there.

“But we set up to play their best team. I thought they slowed the game down which was frustrating.

“We needed to get more crosses into the box and we have got to get the players doing that as we’re not high on the EFL stats for crosses.

“I thought we pushed on to try and win it, which is why we put Callum Ainley. I wanted to win the game but we will always take a clean sheet in front of what was a really good crowd.”