Johnnie Jackson vows to get ruthless as Charlton continue slide into trouble

Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson promised to be ruthless as he looks to arrest their slide down the table following their 2-1 loss to 10-man Accrington.

The Addicks have now lost seven of their last eight games and are just seven points off the bottom four – and play Gillingham on Tuesday who occupy that final relegation place.

Charlton took the lead after 18 minutes when Liam Coyle was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area and Jayden Stockley tucked away the penalty.

Stanley equalised after 28 minutes when Rosaire Longelo headed home his first Stanley goal.

The Reds took the lead with 32 minutes gone when Colby Bishop headed a ball back to Tommy Leigh and he blasted home from the edge of the area.

Leigh was sent off after 63 minutes for an elbow after he and Sean Clare challenged for a high ball.

“It was no surprise how they set up and played today as we had worked on it all week but we did not stand up to it in key moments,” said Jackson.

“We had such a good start, we got in front, so to come away with nothing is not good enough.

“The players need to start stepping up, the players who have been given the shirt have got to do more.

“The goals we are conceding are the same ones. We work on it, players know their jobs and they have to do it.

“There are big decisions to be made and I will need to be ruthless to take us forward.

“It’s not a lack of effort, it’s probably a lack of confidence with the results and our level of form is nowhere near where it was.

“We need to start picking up points, the reality of the situation is we have Gillingham on Tuesday and we are back at home and we have to step up and get our supporters behind us and show them we are fighting.”

John Coleman believes his 12th-placed Stanley side need one more win to guarantee their League One safety.

“We need just one more win to be mathematically safe, a belt and braces job,” said Coleman.

“I am delighted with the win, the character we showed, and we played some excellent football and stayed organised at the end.

“Our second goal was fantastic, not just Tommy’s finish, but Colby’s ball to him, Colby was a constant threat.

“I don’t think there was one player today who didn’t run themselves into the ground or contribute to the game and that includes the substitutes.

“Sean McConville was outstanding, the back three were man mountains and we worked really hard for the win.

“We have done the double over Charlton and play Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday – one of the fans said to me that was the stuff of dreams for Accrington Stanley years ago.”