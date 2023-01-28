Johnnie Jackson wants more goals from Harry Pell after winner for AFC Wimbledon

Manager Johnnie Jackson challenged Harry Pell to become a regular goalscorer after his header secured AFC Wimbledon a 1-0 home victory over Stockport.

The midfielder was on the receiving end of a Huseyin Biler cross and powered home in the 49th minute to swing a back-and-forth game the hosts’ way.

It was just his third goal of the season and Jackson has urged Pell to gamble more often and get into the box.

He said: “It was a fantastic ball in and we work a lot on those deliveries.

“I’ve been saying to Pelly that he’s got to get in the box between the sticks more and doing what he’s done more so fair play to him. I want more of that.

“It was a brilliant performance from our team, especially in the second half I think we had a lot of chances and really brought the game to them.

“To win in spite of some decisions that didn’t go our way is really delightful.”

Jackson questioned several of the referee’s decisions and was unimpressed his team were not awarded a penalty when Josh Davison looked to be fouled in the box.

He added: “The one not given on Josh is ridiculous, it’s not Stockport’s fault but we had one turned down at their place.

“It’s not cost us but we’ve been on the wrong end of a few decisions of late.”

Stockport’s Myles Hippolyte had the opportunity to put his team ahead in the first half after Nik Tzanev’s fouled Kyle Knoyle inside the box but saw his effort saved.

Manager Dave Challinor was disappointed with his team’s inability to grasp those key opportunities.

He said: “On the road, it’s sometimes decided by moments. We haven’t taken those moments and instead paid the price for that.

“We missed that opportunity and we lost the game.

“I looked away and wasn’t watching and haven’t seen it back so it’s difficult to comment on whether it should have been a penalty. But we have to take those opportunities.”

Challinor noticed a drop in performance after the break and brought on Paddy Madden after 55 minutes.

The striker made an instant impact and caused plenty of problems for the Dons’ defence and Challinor was quick to note why he was left on the bench for so long.

He said: “We looked isolated and we didn’t show a massive desire in the second half to really get on the ball and take the game by the scruff of the neck which was disappointing.

“We’ve got a series of games coming up and today answered a few questions for me in terms of where we are at.

“We know Paddy is crucial to us and we’ve got eight games in 24 days now, I’ve got to make sure he gets through those.”