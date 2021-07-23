Jokull Andresson joins Morecambe on loan after signing new Reading deal
Reading goalkeeper Jokull Andresson has joined League One newcomers Morecambe on a season-long loan after signing a new three-year contract with the Royals.
The 19-year-old Icelandic stopper had a short emergency loan spell with the Shrimps in League Two last season, in between two longer loan stints with Exeter.
He impressed enough to earn a new deal with his parent club and has now signed an extension committing him to the Berkshire outfit until 2024.
He has, however, been training with Morecambe this month and featured in their pre-season friendlies against Workington, Chorley and Burnley. The clubs have now confirmed he will remain at the Mazuma Stadium for the duration of the 2021-22 campaign.
“It’s good to be back,” Andresson told the Morecambe website. “I had a great time here, played two games, got two wins and kept two clean sheets, so I’m really buzzing to be back.”