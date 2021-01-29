Jokull Andresson rejoins Exeter for the remainder of the season
16:01pm, Fri 29 Jan 2021
Reading keeper Jokull Andresson has rejoined League Two Exeter on loan until the end of the season.
The 19-year Icelander made nine appearances for the club during an emergency short-term stay earlier in the season, and played against them for Morecambe on a similar basis on Tuesday evening.
Manager Matt Taylor told the Grecians’ official website: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Jokull back to the club and he is a player we know well.
“We tried to get him earlier in the month but we were made to wait. He affected us positively the first time round and it’s absolutely great that he’s back.”
Andresson goes straight into the squad for Saturday’s league trip to Carlisle.