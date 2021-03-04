Jon Brady to remain in charge of Northampton for the rest of the season

Northampton chairman Kelvin Thomas has confirmed interim boss Jon Brady will remain in charge for the rest of the season.

Brady has been at the helm since the departure of Keith Curle on February 10, with the club fighting to preserve their League One status.

Brady picked up his first victory at the fifth attempt during Tuesday’s 2-0 win against Plymouth and Thomas praised the work of his caretaker boss and assistants Marc Richards and Ian Sampson.

“We have been very impressed with their work,” he said.

“The performances have improved, some of the individual players have improved and getting the win against Plymouth this week was important as it gave us some reward for the improvements we feel we have made.

“Getting the win on Tuesday was not the be all and end all, if you look at the statistics it is hard to believe that we hadn’t won before, but the win on Tuesday backed up our belief that we are heading the right way.”

Thomas also insisted Brady, Richards and Sampson will remain at the club in some capacity, even if he decides to bring in a new manager.

“We have to consider what’s next and what the club needs. We had some great success under Keith but we want to now take stock and look at what the club needs medium-term,” Thomas added.

“Jon, Marc and Ian are very much part of our medium-term plans. That might be with the first team, or it might be with the academy and young players who are an important part of the medium term.

“No matter what happens, Jon, Ian and Marc have their roles at the club. They are an important part of the future and of our plans.”