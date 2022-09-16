16 September 2022

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson to make welcome return as Bolton host Peterborough

By NewsChain Sport
Bolton have Jon Dadi Bodvarsson back for the visit of Peterborough.

The striker has been out with a hamstring issue but returns to give boss Ian Evatt a welcome selection headache.

Bodvarsson’s return means that Lloyd Isgrove (foot) is the only absentee.

Evatt said: “Jon is back, so another headache. We have a fully fit squad other than Lloyd, who is edging closer but not really ready yet.”

Peterborough could be without Nathan Thompson.

The defender is subject to concussion protocols after suffering a head injury in the midweek defeat to Fleetwood.

Jeando Fuchs is pushing for a recall having been benched against the Cod Army.

Midfielder Ollie Norburn (knee) remains sidelined, while on-loan goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright has been back at parent club Hull receiving treatment for a torn thigh muscle.

