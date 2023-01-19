Hibernian’s Ryan Porteous could be on the move (Andrew Milligan/PA)
19 January 2023

Jon Dahl Tomasson confirms Blackburn bid for Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous

By NewsChain Sport
19 January 2023

Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has confirmed the Sky Bet Championship club have made a bid for Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous but feels they face stiff competition.

Udinese and Watford are among the other clubs who have been linked with the Scotland centre-back, whose contract expires in the summer.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson recently expressed confidence that the 23-year-old would still be at the club for Sunday’s Edinburgh derby against Hearts in the Scottish Cup.

“We have made an offer, yes,” former Malmo boss Tomasson told the Lancashire Telegraph.

“We’re still waiting for the situation (to resolve) and that’s what we’re waiting for.

“In an ideal world you get all the players into the building, but it’s quite tough to attract all the players you want when the competition is extremely difficult.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Jacinda Ardern announces shock resignation as New Zealand Prime Minister

world news

Netflix’s All Quiet On The Western Front leads 2023 Bafta nominations

news

Elon Musk depicted as both liar and visionary in Tesla tweet trial

news