Jon Nouble clinches Aldershot win at Dagenham

Jon Nouble scored Aldershot's clincher in a 2-0 win at Dagenham
Jon Nouble scored Aldershot's clincher in a 2-0 win at Dagenham (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:27pm, Mon 05 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Mohamed Bettamer and Jon Nouble struck as Aldershot defeated Dagenham & Redbridge 2-0 in the National League.

Aldershot look the lead two minutes before half-time through a penalty after Harry Panayiotou’s shot was deemed to have been handled by a Dagenham player.

Bettamer stepped up to convert the spot kick.

Shortly after the interval Aldershot struck again, with Jermaine Anderson pushing forward before cutting back and finding Nouble, who produced a close-range finish to seal his side’s win.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Dagenham & Redbridge

PA