Jon Nouble clinches Aldershot win at Dagenham
17:27pm, Mon 05 Apr 2021
Mohamed Bettamer and Jon Nouble struck as Aldershot defeated Dagenham & Redbridge 2-0 in the National League.
Aldershot look the lead two minutes before half-time through a penalty after Harry Panayiotou’s shot was deemed to have been handled by a Dagenham player.
Bettamer stepped up to convert the spot kick.
Shortly after the interval Aldershot struck again, with Jermaine Anderson pushing forward before cutting back and finding Nouble, who produced a close-range finish to seal his side’s win.