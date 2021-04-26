Jon Taylor signs new three-year deal at Doncaster
Doncaster midfielder Jon Taylor has committed his future to the Sky Bet League One club by signing a new three-year contract.
The 28-year-old former Shrewsbury, Peterborough and Rotherham player is currently covering from an ankle injury which has sidelined him since the beginning of last month.
A statement on the club’s official website said: “Jon Taylor has committed his long-term future to Rovers as he puts pen to paper on a new three-year deal with the club.
“The 28-year-old has made 64 appearances in two seasons with one curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the second halted when he sustained an ankle injury in Rovers’ home win over Portsmouth in March.”
Taylor admitted the decision to stay at the Keepmoat Stadium was an easy one.
He said: “I’m made up to have signed a new deal. The club knew I wanted to stay here, so the talks were pretty straightforward.
“The way the club have treated me since I’ve been here has been brilliant. I’m happy here and have no reason to want to go anywhere else.
“If I was to go anywhere else, I would have felt like I’d not achieved anything here given the way both seasons have finished for me.”