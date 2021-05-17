Jon Toral and Dan Crowley among 13 players to be released by Birmingham
Midfielders Dan Crowley and Jon Toral are among 13 players released by Birmingham
Crowley spent the second half of the season on loan at Sky Bet League One champions Hull and leaves St Andrew’s after two campaigns at the club.
Toral struggled with injuries after joining Blues for a second time last August.
Geraldo Bajrami, Ryan Burke, Jack Concannon, Josh Dacres-Cogley, Miguel Fernandez, Ivan Guzman, Remeao Hutton, Agus Medina, Joe Redmond, Jayden Reid and Bernard Sun are also departing.
A statement on Birmingham’s official website read: “The club would like to thank the 13 departing players for their efforts during their time with us and wish them all the best for the future.”
Birmingham have extended the deals of Steve Seddon, Charlie Lakin, Tate Campbell and Leo Dos Reis by 12 months and offered Alen Halilovic, Caolan Boyd-Munce and Ryan Stirk new contracts.