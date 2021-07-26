Jonathan Grounds joins Exeter
18:23pm, Mon 26 Jul 2021
Exeter have signed veteran defender Jonathan Grounds on a free transfer.
The former Middlesbrough youngster left Swindon by mutual consent earlier in the summer and has now agreed a deal to turn out for the Grecians in Sky Bet League Two.
Grounds, 33, broke into the Boro side in 2007 under current England boss Gareth Southgate.
The left-back went on to have loan spells at Norwich, Hibernian, Chesterfield and Yeovil before a six-year stint at Birmingham.
He joined Swindon last summer but departed after one campaign and will now be part of Matt Taylor’s squad looking to get promoted to the third tier.