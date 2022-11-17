Jonathan Grounds targets more minutes when Exeter host Ipswich
Jonathan Grounds will hope for more game time when Exeter take on Ipswich in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.
The defender returned as a very late substitute in last weekend’s stoppage-time victory over Peterborough after two months out with a calf injury.
Captain Matt Jay made only his fourth league start of the season in place of Sam Nombe, who replaced him midway through the second half and scored the equaliser.
Cheick Diabate sat out that match with a foot injury, while Sam Stubbs (knee) has been sidelined since August.
Ipswich have ongoing injury problems and do not expect to have any players back.
Janoi Donacien, who went off early against Cheltenham at the weekend after experiencing muscle tightness, will be checked, but the Tractor Boys suffered a double blow with the news Dominic Ball is set to be out for the season with a knee injury while Tyreece John-Jules’ hamstring problem could sideline him for several months.
The only players close to a return are Gassan Ahadme (foot) and Greg Leigh (leg), who have both been out since September but could be back later this month.
Lee Evans and Sone Aluko (knee) are both aiming to be fit by the end of December, while goalkeeper Nick Hayes (ankle) is another long-term absentee.
